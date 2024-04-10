Caldwell police plant pinwheels for child abuse and sexual assault awareness month

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department along with representatives from Advocates Against Family Violence planted blue pinwheels in front of police headquarters to raise awareness for child abuse and sexual assault prevention.

The pinwheels will decorate Caldwell's police headquarters through the month of April, which Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner declared as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. April is also National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

"Every child matters and no child will ever be left alone or suffer in silence,” said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram. “If you ever feel overwhelmed or helpless, please ask for help …”

AAFV provides resources and support to victims of family violence 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In 2023, the organization provided 16,713 individual services to people in the Treasure Valley, including 405 Caldwell residents.

Information on how to access resources, including emergency shelter, food, clothing, and childcare, can be found on the website. To report an assault or abuse case, call 911 or dispatch at (208) 454-7531.