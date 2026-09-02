Caldwell Police names interim chief amid search for successor

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department has named its interim chief following Rex Ingram's retirement last month.

Lieutenant TJ Thomas will step into the leading role while a search for Ingram's permanent successor gets underway.

Before moving to Treasure Valley, Thomas spent nearly three decades in California law enforcement, including as a Sergeant with the City of Livermore.

Caldwell is listing the open chief's position at an hourly pay rate between $75.00 - $89.15.

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