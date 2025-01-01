Caldwell Police increases patrols following attack in New Orleans

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is increasing patrols following Wednesday's possible terrorist attack in New Orleans which killed 10 people.

The police department says that Wednesday's attack has reminded the department to remain vigilant and proactive in efforts to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Caldwell PD will be increasing patrols in key areas throughout our city in 2025, especially in places where large gatherings occur, such as churches.