Caldwell Police Department hosts first-ever mounted patrol training

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is bringing back a piece of law enforcement history by hosting its first-ever Western States Mounted Officers Association training at the Canyon County fairgrounds.

"Horses and animals in general bring communities together," said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Officers from multiple agencies are participating in courses designed to enhance their skills.

"Really we couldn't do any of this without the donors that are donating," said Ingram.

The Caldwell Police Department established its mounted patrol unit three years ago and is now seeing other local agencies follow suit.

"To see Meridian PD starting up a unit, to see Boise PD start one back up, to see the Valley County sheriff's office really mirror what we are trying to do here and creating 501 C and doing things to get donations," said Ingram.

According to Ingram, organizing this training required significant preparation, providing essential experience even for skilled riders.

"What we do in the street in a police car is a lot different from what you would do on horseback, so it's teaching those fundamentals," said Eric Anderson, President of The Western States Mounted Officers Association.

Anderson explains that each training course is uniquely designed.

"So we have to have that open mind concept, we are always learning, even as an instructor, to see how we can better suit those officers in that specific area," said Anderson.

The training represents a return to traditional policing methods that remain effective today.

"History is repeating, we are finding ourselves still using horses in police," said Anderson. "We hope that other agencies in the state and the valley continue that effort as well."

Despite modern growth and development, Caldwell is embracing its historical roots through this initiative.

"And we are going to continue foraging ahead to bringing Caldwell roots back to Caldwell despite all the growth that is happening, and we are getting back on horses and we are doing what they did 100 years ago," said Ingram.

