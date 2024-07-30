Caldwell Police collect back-to-school donations for local students

As students gear up for the new school year, the Caldwell Police Department is stepping in to support local families.



Caldwell Police have set up a donation bin in their lobby, where community members can contribute school supplies.

Donations will be distributed at the Vallivue Back-to-School Fair to assist those in need.

The back-to-school fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Vallivue Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone needing school supplies, haircuts, immunizations, uniforms and more.

It's that time of year. Students are getting ready to go back to school, and although it may be exciting for kids, those school supply shopping lists can be stressful for parents.

"We're struggling to pay our bills and maintain housing, let alone also afford school supplies," said local resident Andy Lawton.

That's where the Caldwell Police Department steps in, collecting donations in bins.

"With today's inflation and everything, it's just getting hard to just to live. I feel like everyone needs to give back in some way. I try anyway I can, in some way, you don't know what that impact will do to some children" Said Lawton.

Bridgette Borup is a former educator and knows that supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and calculators can add up fast.

Her boyfriend is also a teacher and she tells me they've both taken it upon themselves at times to cover some costs to make sure their students had the supplies they needed.

"It's really important as a community that everybody come together and everybody try to help out and try to provide these resources for these kids that don't have it otherwise the school suffers, the community suffers and these kids suffer long term because they don't have the resources they need," said Borup

The department also has a wish list on display with all donations going straight to students at the Vallivue School District's back to school fair on August 3.