CALDWELL, Idaho — A man is jailed on felony charges after police say he battered a woman and child and led officers on a pursuit on Thursday.

The Caldwell Police Department says officers initially responded to reports of a physical disturbance at 6:50 p.m. near Ustick Road and Santa Ana Avenue.

A woman and an infant child were found injured and taken to a local hospital, police said. They say the suspect, 34-year-old Armando Gallegos, had left the area before officers arrived, but police used automated license plate readers to find his car.

Police say Gallegos did not stop the car when officers tried to pull him over, and they initiated a pursuit.

Officers then used a PIT maneuver on the car, but police say Gallegos was able to regain control, and the pursuit continued.

Police continued tailing the car and used spike strips and a second PIT maneuver to disable it, officials said.

With his car disabled, police say Gallegos got out and ran from officers, who followed him on foot.

"One officer was injured while taking the suspect into custody and was treated and released from a local hospital," the Caldwell Police Department wrote.

Gallegos was booked into jail for several felony charges, including felony injury to a child, aggravated battery, felony eluding, aggravated assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice.

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