Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Caldwell Police investigate threat to business near 10th and Cleveland

Caldwell Police Department
Caldwell Police Department
Caldwell Police Department
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 24, 2024

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the City of Caldwell, a threat was called into a business on 10th and Cleveland, but officers responded and found nothing suspicious in the area.

Idaho News 6 reporters were on the scene at 10:15 am and saw no police presence in the area at that time.

The Caldwell Police Department is alerting the public to an active operation near 10th and Cleveland.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area as their operations in the area continue. They also promise to release updates as the situation develops, but at this time no other information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.