Caldwell Police investigate threat to business near 10th and Cleveland

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the City of Caldwell, a threat was called into a business on 10th and Cleveland, but officers responded and found nothing suspicious in the area.

Idaho News 6 reporters were on the scene at 10:15 am and saw no police presence in the area at that time.



The Caldwell Police Department is alerting the public to an active operation near 10th and Cleveland.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area as their operations in the area continue. They also promise to release updates as the situation develops, but at this time no other information is available.