Caldwell Police arrest two juveniles for alleged Xbox robbery on New Year's Day

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police recently arrested two juveniles for allegedly robbing an unsuspecting victim of an Xbox and a monitor on New Year’s Day.

During their investigation, patrol officers and detectives met with the victim, who explained that two suspects had pulled up next to him as he was walking and "held a gun in view" before taking the Xbox and monitor.

According to a Caldwell Police news release, "In coordination with CPD Patrol and CPD's Real Time Information Center (RTIC), license plate reader technology was searched, and within ten minutes of the crime, the suspect vehicle was identified." Police located the vehicle later that day.

Police say the driver of the vehicle ultimately gave officers information that led to the arrest of one of the juvenile suspects. That suspect was then taken into custody in Nampa by Operation Safe Streets and the Nampa Police Department's Special Enforcement Team.

While being questioned by detectives, the first suspect is said to have admitted to the robbery, during which he told the officers where to find the stolen items and gun.

A search warrant was later obtained for the juvenile's home, where authorities say they discovered a replica handgun that was used in the robbery. The release goes on to state that "investigators later determined the stolen Xbox was placed in the trunk of a vehicle driven by the mother of another juvenile related to the suspect." Officers later located that vehicle and recovered the stolen Xbox. The adult driver was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

The suspect also named his accomplice, another juvenile, who was later arrested.

