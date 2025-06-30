Caldwell police arrest assault suspect after brief chase

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man wanted for felony aggravated assault was arrested Sunday night after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through Caldwell.

Officers spotted Jose Marquez, 28, driving near Ustick Road and Cleveland Boulevard around 10:40 p.m., according to a press release. Marquez was wanted for allegedly pistol-whipping a victim last week.

When officers attempted to stop him, Marquez fled at high speed, police said. The pursuit continued on surface streets until he surrendered near Florida and Ustick.

During the chase, Marquez's vehicle struck a street sign at Lake and Ustick, but no injuries were reported from the collision.

Marquez faces charges of felony aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, and eluding arrest.

"Despite the current evolving tragic situation in Northern Idaho, our brave men and women continue to hold the line while they put their lives in harm's way to keep Caldwell safe," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police. "These actions underscore our commitment to protecting and serving our community, and I am truly proud of our team."