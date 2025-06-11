Caldwell parks getting safety makeover to protect children at play

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dangerous playgrounds in Caldwell will soon be a thing of the past as two popular parks are set to receive major safety upgrades.

Luby and Memorial Parks are undergoing upgrades as the existing facilities have become too hard to maintain.

"Because our equipment is so outdated, it's so unsafe," said Caldwell Parks and Recreation Director Tiffany Defrance.

The old playgrounds no longer meet the city's safety standards, so they budgeted $500,000 for new equipment.

"We are finding that our parks are getting heavily used just throughout the city, just because we are growing so much," Defrance said.

City officials hope the improvements will benefit the entire community.

"It's really important for us to show pride in the parks. If more activity is happening, we find that the activity that is happening is positive. It's reassuring to the community," added Defrance.

The upgrades are especially important for families without private outdoor spaces.

"Having a place to go if they live in [an] apartment or something like that," explained Canyon County resident Kristy Taylor.

For Jessica Powell, these upgrades provide a safe place for her toddler to play and explore.

"It gives me more peace of mind that my child can safely explore and grow and develop in the way that she needs to and wants to, while I can just observe and not be worried for her safety," said Canyon County resident Jessica Powell.

As the department tackles upgrades, they're also addressing increased vandalism, including stolen soap dispensers and destroyed bathroom facilities.

Looking ahead, Caldwell has high hopes for expansions and added parks.

"Because we see tons of new growth coming in, new neighborhoods, so hopefully here in the near future we will have a couple new parks throughout the city," Defrance said.

