Caldwell officials propose land swap to improve event center and solve parking issues

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell city officials and Canyon County commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the future of the Caldwell Event Center.

Representatives from the Caldwell Night Rodeo, Canyon County Fair and the College of Idaho were also present for the meeting, which focused on a potential land swap between the city and the county.

“The goal tonight is to get direction from the commission and the council in regards to these proposals — and other thoughts are great,” said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

Wagoner explained that under the proposal, “The city has the potential to trade number 2, and in return the city will receive 3A and 3B from the county.”

Idaho News 6

The proposal would trade city-owned land at Griffiths Park, valued at approximately $5.9 million, for two county-owned properties worth roughly $5.2 million.

The deal could also result in new locker rooms for Simplot Stadium which is still in the works with the Wolfe family and the city.

“It would be more efficient for all of us if we could stay as much out of each other’s way as we could,” said Diana Sinner, director of the Canyon County Fair.

Officials from the rodeo grounds, fair and College of Idaho agreed the land swap could help resolve parking issues and support future plans following the approval of the new Marriott TowneSuites hotel.

“It’s no secret we own a building at a popular spot where you guys have future plans for,” said Canyon County Commissioner Zach Brooks.

City council members listened to concerns from each organization and proposed adjustments that were agreed to by all parties but will still be discussed in renewed leases for all parties.

Officials now plan to evaluate next steps for the event center’s development.

“I think that opportunity for growth and expansion for all of us is a really healthy and natural evolution — and frankly, gives us security in what the future holds,” said Nicole Cassity, general manager of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.