Caldwell officer injured while pursuing stalking suspect who fled police

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department says one of their officers was injured on the evening of July 4 while pursuing a stalking suspect who had reportedly fired shots at a victim's house around 11 p.m.

According to a press release, officers responded to the Kiowa Creek area after hearing that 68-year-old Fred Carter was firing shots at a person whom he'd been stalking. The female victim was unharmed in the incident; however, police say shots did hit her house.

Following the incident, officers later identified Carter at his residence, where CPD says he evaded arrest by fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Authorities were inclined to believe that Carter posed an "ongoing threat to the community and his intended victim" and began to pursue the suspect immediately.

Officers ended the pursuit by utilizing a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) in the vicinity of East Ustick Road and South Kimball Avenue. During the PIT maneuver, one officer's vehicle "left the roadway" and crashed. The officer inside the vehicle sustained injuries in the collision.

Police say the suspect then rammed into another patrol vehicle before his car was "immobilized."

"I am beyond proud of our men and women who leave home every day, don their uniform, and literally stand in the face of danger to keep their community safe. Last night was no different when my officers decided to take immediate action and pursue a known shooting suspect who was armed and dangerous. Unfortunately, this resulted in one of my officers being in the hospital. Luckily, the hero was discharged and returned to his family safely." - Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police





When officers later searched the suspect's vehicle, they say they found a loaded handgun, which they believe was used in the earlier shooting.

Authorities say they later learned Carter told his alleged stalking victim that he was planning to bait law enforcement into a deadly encounter that would culminate in his own suicide.

Fred Carter was booked into the Canyon County jail for multiple felony offenses, including aggravated assault, felony eluding, and DUI.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and later released.