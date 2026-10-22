Caldwell Night Rodeo earns PRCA Remuda Award for first time

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Night Rodeo (CNR) has earned one of professional rodeo’s most coveted honors.

CNR received the 2026 Remuda Award at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) convention — the first time in the rodeo’s history it has earned the award.

The Remuda Award recognizes the rodeo committee and stock contractor that provide the best and most consistent group of bucking horses. PRCA bareback and saddle bronc riders select the winners.

“This is an incredible moment for Caldwell Night Rodeo,” said Nicole Cassity, general manager of Caldwell Night Rodeo. “Our production team has worked toward this goal for years, and our board has backed that commitment with some big decisions and investments.”

CNR has worked with Powder River Rodeo Company for years. The partnership, along with horses from other stock contractors, helped produce a competitive rodeo that included a bareback championship decided by one point.

Winning the Remuda Award is among the highest honors in professional rodeo.

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