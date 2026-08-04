Caldwell Night Rodeo announces record-breaking purse increase totaling $378,000

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo (CNR) says it is making a record-breaking investment in contestants this year.

Thanks to an anonymous $100,000 donation, CNR increased its purse to $42,000 per event. That surpasses the committee’s original planned commitment of $31,000 per event. This makes CNR one of the largest contestant purses in the region.

The money is distributed across eight rodeo events, and an equal amount is awarded to both the header and heeler in team roping. That creates nine total payouts of added money.

CNR says the boost to $378,000 total added money marks a 110 percent increase since 2018.

The rodeo has also introduced a new $10,000 bonus for the winner of the CNR Western Heritage All-Around Cowboy Award. This recognizes the contestant who earns the most money while competing in two or more events.

CNR says purse size plays a big role in where athletes choose to compete, and larger purses help attract the very best competitors.

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