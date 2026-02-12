Caldwell moves forward with plans for new 10-acre neighborhood park, seeks public input on design

CALDWELL, Idaho — The city of Caldwell is moving ahead with plans to transform nearly 10 acres of city-owned land into a new neighborhood park, and officials are urging residents to share their input.

The 9.81-acre property, owned by the city since 2006, is located east of Van Buren Elementary School between Marble Front Road and Lincoln Road. The future park is expected to serve families in one of Caldwell's fastest-growing neighborhoods.

City leaders say the project is still in its early design phase, leaving the door open for a wide range of amenities.

"So if there's something that someone wanted on a different park, now is the chance that we could add that or implement that based on the layout of the park," Prebonick said.

Possible features could include playgrounds, walking paths, sports amenities, open lawns, natural areas, splash pads and community gathering spaces. Officials say nothing has been finalized, and community feedback will help shape the final design.

The City of Caldwell and Caldwell Parks and Recreation will host a public open house Feb. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Caldwell City Hall Council Chambers, 205 S. Sixth Ave. Residents can drop in at any time during the open house to review early conceptual ideas and vote on preferred amenities.

No formal presentation is scheduled. Following the open house, the project team will refine concept designs based on feedback received. Park design is anticipated to be completed in early summer 2026.

Residents who cannot attend the open house can submit feedback by emailing caldwellparks@cityofcaldwell.org.

