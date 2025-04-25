Caldwell moves forward with fire station construction

CALDWELL, Idaho — During a meeting on April 21, the Caldwell City Council gave official approval to Core/Pivot North for the design and construction of Fire Stations 1 and 4, which are a few of the projects made possible by the passing of a $17.3 million bond in November 2024.

“This approval is a major step and allows us to continue making progress toward getting these facilities up and running,” said Deputy Chief of Administration Bryan Daniels.

The project will begin with planning in spring 2025 and progress through a structured timeline. Design work is set for summer 2025, followed by pre-construction efforts in winter 2025. The actual construction phase will span from spring 2026 through spring 2028.

“We’re honored to be part of these transformational projects for the City of Caldwell,” said Core Construction Project Manager Kody Koebensky. “Our team is committed to delivering safe, high-performance stations that reflect the needs of the City of Caldwell, honor the historic character of the community, and support the long-term vision for public safety infrastructure.”

