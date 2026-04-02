Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips vetoes railroad quiet zone approved by City Council

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips vetoed the recently approved railroad quiet zone in downtown Caldwell.

The quiet zone project's approval would mean that trains will be barred from honking their horns when passing through the seven crossings, including: 5th Avenue, Kimball Avenue, 9th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 21st Avenue, Linden Street, and Ustick Road.

The proposal spurred a lively community debate over the past several months, with supporters claiming the designation would attract more commercial businesses to the city. At the same time, opponents said the quiet zone would result in safety issues while diminishing part of Caldwell's rural character.

Council already voted 5-1 to approve the quiet zone, but with the mayor's veto, the proposal goes back to Council, where a two-thirds vote would be required to override the veto.

Mayor Phillips, in his memos to City Council, cites ongoing safety and fiscal concerns and a lack of immediate necessity as his reasons for vetoing the measures.

"My responsibility as Mayor is to ensure that decisions made by the City prioritize public safety, fiscal responsibility, and the long-term well-being of our community," Mayor Phillips said in the memo. "At this time, I do not believe these actions meet that standard."

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