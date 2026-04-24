Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips addresses city concerns during his first community town hall meeting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips held his first town hall meeting at O’Connor Field, where city leaders and neighbors gathered to address growing community concerns regarding growth, infrastructure, public safety, and city services.

Watch: Mayor Eric Phillips addressing community concerns

Caldwell town hall: Mayor faces questions on city issues

Mayor Phillips organized the event to create a space for neighbors to connect with him and each other about issues shaping one of the fastest-growing cities in the Treasure Valley.

"One of the things that people talk about time and time again is to be able to talk to their government," Phillips said.

During the meeting, neighbors stepped up to ask questions about infrastructure near their homes. One community member questioned the city's continued authorization of subdivisions during an official drought.

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"Why are we still or are you still authorizing subdivisions when we’re in an official drought?" a Caldwell community member said.

“ The more we grow I guess we are gonna have to access the needs is there a better way whether it be smaller lots or xeriscaping, or a variety of things to keep from using so much water,"Phillips said.

Residents also raised concerns about the installation of new Flock cameras and license plate readers throughout the city.

"Where does that data go and who gets to see it and for how long is it? What is it used for after you get it and do your thing with it and it goes off to where, who has access for it?" a Caldwell community member asked.

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Caldwell Police Department Sgt. Andrew Heitzman said the technology has become an added tool. He noted that more than 40 license plate readers and Flock cameras across the city have helped solve cases since being installed this year.

"We own the data. That data is stored for 30 days. Once that 30 days is up, it's gone. It's all stored in a cloud and removed after that," Sgt. Heitzman said.

Community members shared mixed reactions to the technology, with some supporting it and others questioning it, as Phillips and officers kept the conversation open.

As the meeting continued, the conversation shifted to downtown parking issues.

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"I know the comments were made, well you can just walk. That's great if you are an able body, but there are a lot of people that do want to come down and enjoy downtown," Phillips said.

Conversations also lead to potential budget cuts and a potential school ordinance where the mayor said solutions are still being explored.

Phillips said more community meetings are expected in the future.

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