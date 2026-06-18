Caldwell may pay $800k to make new Canyon County jail site possible

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell’s mayor, city council, and Canyon County commissioners met this week to tackle a big question: Should Caldwell partner with the county to run sewer and water to a new Highway 44 jail site, in exchange for freeing up Pond Lane for redevelopment?

In the past, Caldwell has voiced concerns over placing the new county jail on Pond Lane, which sits inside the city’s Urban Renewal Area (URA). Leaders have envisioned that land for future businesses, housing, and tax-based growth, and not necessarily for a detention center.

The county explored multiple options and recently bought land along Highway 44. Originally purchased with solid waste enterprise funds for a transfer station, the site could now host the jail, opening up the Pond Lane site for development.

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Canyon County says it will drop Pond Lane if Caldwell helps make Highway 44 feasible. That means:



Extending about 1,500 feet of sewer line to include an approximate 150' bore under the Sebree and West Canyon Canals (800k has been set as a placeholder in the sewer department budget, but this is not a firm cost, according to the City of Caldwell).

Supporting water service to the site.

Allowing the county to lead the build and to avoid annexation before construction, with annexation possible later.

Caldwell leaders acknowledge the need for a new jail but face hurdles, including the issue that the proposal uses $800,000 from the city’s sewer enterprise fund. The city also brought up concerns over Caldwell being the only local entity to chip in financially for a facility that the entire county utilizes.

Meantime, the county stresses urgency to alleviate decades of overcrowding at its current jail. The original time to begin construction on the jail was spring. The city and county will continue to discuss the next steps.

Idaho News 6 Rendering of the new jail concept in Canyon County.

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