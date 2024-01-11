Caldwell man recognizes importance in helping neighbors this winter

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man is taking to the streets with his snow shovel.



Tanner Sypert is going house to house shoveling snow in the Caldwell area

Sypert is shoveling snow from driveways and sidewalks for anyone who seeks out his help

Sypert can be reached through Facebook

Volunteers are sought out to help with the effort

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I just keep going until it starts to get dark or I get hungry," said Tanner Sypert.

Sypert has lived in Caldwell with his fiancée for about two years, and when winter weather hits hard, he tries to help his neighbors by shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

"If it weren't for our community we wouldn't be where we're at. So, I guess this was just my way of giving back," said Sypert.

The inspiration to help those in need comes from Tanner's dad.

"He goes, 'you shouldn't be out here in your neighborhood trying to make money off of your friends. You should be trying to help them make sure their needs are met,'" said Sypert.

"And I've kind of tried to carry that with me ever since."

Neighbors like John Michaelson, appreciate the effort.

"I think if the community had a lot more people like him I think we'd be in a much better place," said Michaelson.

"I'm in a caregiving business and a lot of caregivers who are trying to help people can't even get to their resident's houses," added Michaelson.

It's a lot of work and Tanner is hoping to get a little help from the community.

"I'm just really hoping we can gain some traction. Get some more people out here that want to shovel out their neighborhoods," said Sypert.

"I'm fighting nature here and that's an uphill fight. So, I don't expect to win it but, dang if I'm not going to break my shovel off in it trying."

