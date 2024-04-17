Caldwell man dead, another in custody after early morning shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is dead and another man in custody, after an early morning shooting in Caldwell.

Police say the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance.

The Caldwell Police Department says officers responded to a home in the 12000 block of Trinidad Street after a 911 call reported a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the police department says they found a victim, but the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was transported to the hospital but passed away.

Caldwell PD says the suspect, 33-year-old Felix Santiago-Torres drove to the Nampa Police Department where he was detained without incident. Santiago-Torres was transported to the Caldwell Police Department shortly after his detainment.

“I am saddened about this senseless act of violence that resulted in a young man being murdered. My condolences are with the family during this difficult time, and I am sure that justice will be served,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police. If you or anyone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, seek help by contacting your local police department or organizations like Advocates Against Family Violence 208-459- 6330.