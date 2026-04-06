Caldwell man arrested after violent family dispute, police chase

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was taken into custody and is facing several charges after a family dispute escalated into multiple vehicle collisions and a police chase.

According to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Bridgeport Avenue. Family members had reportedly called 911, saying that their adult son was physically attacking his father. The reporting party said that the suspect was acting in an "extremely aggressive manner", possibly experiencing a mental health crisis, and had fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was identified as 21-year-old Elijah Zufelt.

A CPD officer on scene reportedly watched as Zufelt rammed multiple parked vehicles at the residence with his vehicle. Zufelt then drove onto the front lawn where multiple individuals, including his father, were standing.

"Due to the immediate threat of great bodily injury or death, our Officer quickly maneuvered his vehicle to place himself in harm's way by using his patrol car to block Zufelt’s vehicle from intentionally striking his family members," CPD said.

Police say that Zulfelt's family was frantically trying to avoid him on foot. The suspect then collided with the officer's vehicle before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit lasted half a mile, ending near Marble Front Road and Mason Road. Zufelt's vehicle reportedly stopped due to damage from the collisions. He then surrendered to officers without further incident.

Zufelt was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He faces charges for felony eluding, aggravated assault, DUI and resisting and obstructing.

The victims were assessed by medical personnel at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram expressed his gratitude for Caldwell officers, commending them for their de-escalation of the incident.

"Fortunately, no one, including Elijah, was seriously injured," Ingram said in a press release, "These types of incidents can turn deadly very quickly, and I am so proud of our brave officer(s) who responded and literally placed themselves between a moving vehicle to save lives, before engaging in a high-speed pursuit."

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