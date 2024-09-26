Caldwell man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department, 81-year-old Erwin Dahlke of Caldwell was arrested on Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement ended with the deployment of bean bag rounds.

In a release, the Caldwell Police Department says that around 11:45 a.m. Officers responded to a call regarding a male suspect speeding in a neighborhood and allegedly nearly striking a citizen intentionally. Police say the suspect, later identified as Erwin Dahlke, was also threatening the citizen with further physical violence.

Police say that when the first officer responded to the scene, Dahlke fled inside his home.

The Caldwell Police Department established a perimeter, occupants of nearby residences were evacuated, and members of the Caldwell SWAT team, the Caldwell Fire Department, and Canyon County Paramedics responded to the scene.

The Caldwell Police Department says that at about 5:00 p.m. after continuous attempts to contact the suspect by phone, text, and PA system with no response, the officers on scene approached the residence and turned off the power. Later on, police say A short time later tear gas was introduced into the residence, which caused Dahlke to exit, but police say he still refused to comply. Police say he eventually complied after being struck with a bean bag round and was taken into custody.

Erwin Dahlke was booked into the Canyon County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eluding an officer, and resisting arrest.