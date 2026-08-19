Caldwell man arrested after alleged threats near Nampa elementary school

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was arrested after a utility company employee reported that he made comments about committing violence at a school, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police said that on Tuesday, Aug. 18, a utility company administrator told Nampa Dispatch that one of the company's employees had made comments to co-workers about committing school violence while working near a Nampa elementary school.

Nampa Police School Resource Officers began investigating the report right away, speaking with witnesses before contacting the suspect at his Caldwell home.

Michael Scott Krebs, 26, of Caldwell, was arrested and charged with threatening violence upon school grounds with firearms and other deadly or dangerous weapons.

Police said the suspect and the people who reported the comments are all adults. None are employees of the Nampa School District, and the company they work for was not working for or contracted by the district.

Police also said Krebs was not on school property when the alleged threats were made.

Nampa Police said they take threats involving schools seriously and will investigate all reports to help keep students and staff safe.

“We believe it is everyone’s responsibility to do all we can to protect the children in our community,” said Cpl. Chad Benson with the Nampa Police School Resource Officer Division.

Benson said officers began working on the case as soon as they were notified to make sure there were no additional concerns before school resumed.

Police encourage people to report suspicious behavior, comments or other school safety concerns to the appropriate authorities rather than ignoring them.

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