Caldwell livestock owner calls attention to dog attacks on farm animals

CALDWELL, Idaho — "It was after I saw it running around that I kinda saw a couple of lambs that had died," Sandor Papp

Earlier this month, Papp says she and her family spent the morning watching ewes feed their babies. "You spend all this time with these animals and then just have it taken away just because someone can't keep their animal contained. It just feels violating," said Caldwell livestock owner Tanya Papp

But she said the mood changed when a neighbor's dog attacked and killed her lambs and two other animals. "Each one of those ewes had one baby; they basically lost their babies, and the only reason we saw them is because they were standing over their deceased baby," Papp remarked.

Papp talked to me about the most recent incident and others she says she's experienced in recent years, hoping her story gets other livestock owners to report attacks. "We had hearsay from different people, but it was never reported to the authorities, so it's really hard to enforce something when you don't know about it," said Caldwell Animal Control Officer Megan Townsend.

I asked Caldwell's animal control about what protocols are in place for city livestock owners. Officer Townsend explained that in order for them to cite and fine an animal's owner, there must be prior reported incidents. "Like a first offense for an animal at large, I believe, is $106.50, but then it goes up for the second offense," Townsend stated.