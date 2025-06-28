Caldwell lifeguards praised for response amid water emergency at Memorial Pool

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is praising the lifeguards at Memorial Pool, recognizing their "heroic actions" amid a water emergency on Friday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, an on-duty lifeguard saw two kids in need of rescue, which prompted two other lifeguards to take action. They were able to pull both children out and administer CPR before emergency crews arrived.

When police arrived, they found that the lifeguards had been able to get the scene under control. Canyon County Paramedics then arrived and took over the medical care of the kids, who were both transported alive to a nearby hospital.

The pool will be closed on Saturday, June 28, to allow staff time to recover from the incident.