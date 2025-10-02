Caldwell leaders unite to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell community leaders gathered to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, emphasizing the need for collective action to address an issue that affects communities nationwide, including their own.

WATCH: The proclamation and the Pieces of Hope campaign

Caldwell Leaders Unite for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

"I think it's important that we all recognize domestic violence, and it happens everywhere," Tricia Lofton said.

Lofton serves as director of operations for Advocates Against Family Violence, a nonprofit organization that provides services to survivors in Canyon and Gem counties.

The annual proclamation brings together city officials and community advocates to shine a spotlight on domestic violence and encourage residents to support those who may be suffering in silence.

"You know it takes a community to make a difference. So that's what this is all about, raising awareness so people are aware that this is happening every day, and even in a community as amazing as Caldwell, it still happens here," City of Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said.

Wagoner emphasized the importance of looking out for friends and neighbors and being a voice for those who may feel alone.

"Partnerships, relationships we create with organizations like Advocates Against Family Violence, is just crucial to the success of your community. You can't forget about those nonprofits that are out there that do so much in your community. We want to make sure that we give them the recognition they deserve and the support as well," Wagoner said.

During the event, community members participated in the Pieces of Hope campaign, adding to a puzzle with words of hope and encouragement for survivors.

Lofton revealed that domestic violence cases are increasing in Canyon County, with her organization providing extensive support services.

"We are a little over 16,000 individual services this year alone. Last year, we were over 19,000. So you're almost close to that. Oh yeah, October, absolutely. We're going to cross over 20,000 easy," Lofton said.

The nonprofit serves people in Canyon and Gem counties, and Lofton said they hope to expand their reach.

"It's literally happening everywhere around us. We all know someone, and I think giving a voice to survivors is really important. They need to know they're believed. They need to know there's someone there to support them and guide them and help them with resources, support, whatever that looks like for them. We know it's their journey, but we definitely need to make sure that we as a community and as advocates at Advocates Against Family Violence are supporting survivors," Lofton said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.