Caldwell launches First Thursdays celebrations from May to October

CALDWELL, Idaho — Downtown Caldwell is set to come alive on May 2 as the city launches First Thursdays celebrations. The events will feature businesses across the downtown area showcasing local artists, wineries, breweries, and a variety of activities.

The events will run on the first Thursday of every month from May through October. Some of the attractions and activities you can expect to see include art exhibitions with local artists, live music and performances, interactive DIY workshops, and promotional discounts at several stores across downtown Caldwell.

“We’re excited that First Thursday gives us an opportunity to collaborate with other Caldwell businesses, highlight talented local artists, and create a fun experience for our community to enjoy,” said business owner of Flying M Coffee, Tori McKim. “There is so much to celebrate in Caldwell.”

The event runs from 4 pm to 7 pm, more details and events for the May 2 First Thursday are available on DestinationCaldwell.com.