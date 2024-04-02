Watch Now
Caldwell housefire results in death

Courtesy Caldwell Fire Department
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 18:10:10-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a report of a housefire in Greenleaf on Tucker Rd. at 11 pm on Friday, March 29.

When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. A 64-year-old woman was inside the home during the fire, she sadly passed away. The coroner is expected to release the cause of her death shortly.

According to a social media post by the Caldwell Fire Department, the lack of operational smoke detectors were directly responsible for this fire claiming a life.

The Caldwell Fire Department is reminding Idahoans that:

  • Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
  • More than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
  • The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
