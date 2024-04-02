Caldwell housefire results in death

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a report of a housefire in Greenleaf on Tucker Rd. at 11 pm on Friday, March 29.

When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. A 64-year-old woman was inside the home during the fire, she sadly passed away. The coroner is expected to release the cause of her death shortly.

According to a social media post by the Caldwell Fire Department, the lack of operational smoke detectors were directly responsible for this fire claiming a life.

The Caldwell Fire Department is reminding Idahoans that:

