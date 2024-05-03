Southwest District Health hosts 2nd annual fentanyl awareness town hall

CALDWELL, Idaho — The opioid crisis continues to impact communities across Idaho, and to address the issue Southwest District Health is hosting a community event to raise awareness of the dangers of the potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

The town hall event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Southwest District's headquarters in Caldwell. The event will feature a keynote address from Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue along with a panel of speakers from various sectors of the community, including representatives from the US Attorney's Office, Nampa EMS, the Canyon County Coroner's Office, and Trivium Life Services.

Fentanyl has raised major public health concerns since its emergence, contributing to a significant portion of overdose deaths nationwide. The alarming trend has sparked responses from healthcare professionals, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens, all of whom will come together at the town hall meeting to address and discuss the issue.

According to a press release, the town hall will provide attendees with an opportunity to:



Learn about the dangers of fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Gain insights into the latest trends in fentanyl trafficking and distribution.

Explore collaborative approaches to addressing the opioid crisis, including law enforcement efforts, public health initiatives, and community-based interventions.

Participate in a Q&A session with local leaders and experts on potential solutions and resources available for prevention, treatment, and recovery.

For more information or to RSVP for the free event, visit the Eventbrite.com page for the town hall meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed here.