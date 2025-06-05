Caldwell Fire issues burn ban within city limits due to increased wildfire risk

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department issued an immediate burn ban within Caldwell city limits on Thursday due to dangerous fire conditions.

Recent high temperatures and low humidity levels have led to an increased wildfire risk, according to the department.

"The combination of dry conditions and elevated temperatures has significantly heightened the threat of wildfires in our area," said Alan Perry, Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention. "To protect our community, property, and natural resources, we are taking proactive steps to reduce that risk."

The ban, which prohibits all open burning within city limits, was implemented in coordination with Canyon County Dispatch, the Caldwell Rural Fire District, and the City of Caldwell.

For residents in rural areas seeking burning permissions, officials recommend checking with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality through their website at deq.idaho.gov.

City officials encourage residents to report any unauthorized burning or suspicious activity by calling non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.