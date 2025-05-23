Caldwell Fire Department welcomes new chief with 25 years experience

CALDWELL, Idaho — Bryan Daniels has been appointed as the new chief of the Caldwell Fire Department following a unanimous vote by the Caldwell City Council earlier this week.

The council approved Daniels' appointment during their May 19 meeting. He previously served as the department's Deputy Chief of Administration.

"Chief Frawley achieved many great things, but one of the most significant was the team he assembled," Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said. "I'm very excited that one of the members of that team is being presented to you, council, as our next fire chief."

Daniels brings 25 years of fire service experience to the position, beginning his career in 2000 with the San Manuel Fire Department in San Bernardino County, California, where he served for nearly two decades before moving to Lincoln County in Oregon.

He joined the Caldwell Fire Department in April of 2024 as Deputy Chief of Administration.

Throughout his career, Daniels has held many operational ranks and has gained experience in both wildland and municipal fire agencies. His leadership roles have included EMS Coordinator, Training Officer, HazMat Coordinator, Assistant Fire Chief of Operations, Fire Marshal, and Deputy Chief.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on this role," said Daniels. "The Caldwell Fire Department is filled with passionate, hardworking individuals, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead such an outstanding team. We've accomplished a lot together, and I'm excited for what's ahead."