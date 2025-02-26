Caldwell Fire Department and Rural Fire District team up to improve emergency response times

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department and the rural fire district have been collaborating for decades, working together to meet the rising demand for emergency services in Canyon County. As the population continues to grow, both agencies are focusing on improving their response capabilities.

“Seventy-five years of building to this point, knowing the growth is not going to stop,” said Caldwell Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Daniels.

With more than 1,000 calls a year in the rural area, the department has struggled with response times of 15 to 20 minutes. “That is just an unacceptable benchmark,” Daniels said.

As part of their efforts to address these challenges, the department explored alternative funding and staffing options. After failing to recruit a wildland fire chief, Daniels said they began considering reallocating those funds to hire six new crew members dedicated to serving the rural district out of the Notus station, which is currently empty.

“And we said, ‘Yeah, it makes perfect sense to us,’” Daniels added.

Rural District Administrative Chief Mark Wendelsdor emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that every second counts in emergency response situations. “When people call 911, it’s usually because it’s their worst day,” Wendelsdor said.

As the community grows, so does the number of car accidents, medical emergencies, and 911 calls. The rural district currently pays the Caldwell Fire Department $2.2 million annually to answer those calls.

“If we can really tell the public that we are spending your dollars wisely and we are throwing everything we can at it, I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Daniels said.

The proposed plan to staff the Notus station would cost Caldwell around $700,000 a year. Once approved, the station will be equipped with a squad vehicle and staffed with two first responders 24/7.

“Now, with the unit being out here, you will see a 3-minute response time,” Wendelsdor said.

Last year, 150 calls went unanswered due to a lack of resources. Daniels said the new initiative will be a relief for his crew, keeping Caldwell firefighters closer to town.

“The more we can provide service faster and more efficiently, the better off everyone will be,” Wendelsdor said.

With this collaboration and the addition of resources, the Caldwell Fire Department and rural district aim to improve response times and ensure they are fully prepared for the growing community.