Caldwell expands downtown parking time-limit enforcement to create more turnover for local businesses

CALDWELL, Idaho — More parking changes are coming to the heart of Caldwell, and now that the grace period is over, tickets are being enforced.

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Caldwell expands downtown parking enforcement

City council has approved an expansion of time-limit parking on some of the city’s busiest roads. The expansion includes three- to four-hour parking on Blaine Street between Fourth and 10th Avenue, along with nearby side streets connecting Blaine to Cleveland Boulevard.

Angel Loera and his wife’s family recently opened Rivera’s Meat Market on Blaine Street.

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"We're excited for it. We're very excited. People are willing to walk blocks just to come here, you know what I mean? So it’s pretty cool," Loera said.

Loera said the challenge isn’t street parking, but a private lot next to their business that requires permits, leading to visitors getting booted without warning. As they await the completion of the Kimball Bridge, they say they’re ready for the new enforcement on Blaine Street.

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"Here and there we get people who work like across the street and stuff, and they'll park here all day. I mean, we don't tell them anything because we're, you know, we're nice about it," Loera said.

Loera tells me they’ve invested in signs to warn customers not to park in privately owned lots or risk getting booted. They say it’s been a challenge as a new business, but they hope increased turnover from parking enforcement, along with clearer signage, will help welcome neighbors to their market and the restaurant in the back.

"We love it. I mean, it’s gonna keep this spot open for anybody that wants to come," Loera said.

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City officials say there are consequences for not following the zone rules. Once your three hours are up, you will need to move to a four-hour zone or risk a fine of $50 or more. Leaders say the goal is to create turnover and give everyone a fair chance to enjoy the heart of Caldwell.

The city says as construction continues, neighbors will start to see new signs posted, opening up these areas for parking while leaders work towards long-term turnover solutions.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

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