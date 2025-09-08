Caldwell dog stabbed with fork while protecting home from intruder

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell resident's dog is recovering after being stabbed with a fork while protecting the family home from an intruder earlier this month.

Ian Cameron discovered his beloved pet dog Raven badly injured with a large chest wound after someone broke into his home. The dog required emergency surgery to close the wound.

"Drips and splashes… just all over the house," Cameron said.

Cameron said the image of finding his injured dog is something he can't get out of his head. Inside the home, he found evidence of the attack.

"A fork on the floor. A bloody bootprint by the front door," Cameron said.

Cameron believes the intruder didn't expect to be confronted by the family pets. He said Raven and her sister Lady aren't just dogs — they're family, and Raven stepped up to protect her own.

Cameron, who hasn't lived in the home long, said nothing was stolen from the residence, possibly thanks to Raven's intervention.

After rushing Raven to the veterinarian, Cameron called 911 but said he was disappointed with the police response.

"They walked through, took a few pictures… didn't collect blood, didn't measure the bootprint—just didn't do much at all," Cameron said.

Cameron believes the intruder entered through the back door, which was unlocked and had a broken doggy door. He hoped police would make the case a higher priority.

"It didn't feel like 'serve and protect.' It felt like, 'this isn't worth my time.' I get that worse things happen, but that's my family," Cameron said.

Caldwell Police said they knocked on neighbors' doors and did what they could, but there wasn't enough evidence to move forward. Their advice: lock every door and repair entry points that could let an intruder in.

Raven is now healing and wagging her tail again.

“She put it out on the line — that $20 dog — for me. She couldn’t have done anything better than what she did. She is such a great dog. I will never replace her; I will never have another dog like her. She is definitely a dog hero in my mind,” Cameron said.

They have created a Gofundme to help with Ravens vet bill cost.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.