Caldwell crews respond to fire; minor structure damage and road closures reported

CALDWELL, Idaho — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a reported structure fire in Caldwell just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Karcher and Malt Roads.

The fire burned nearby trees, while an adjacent home only sustained minor damage from radiant heat, according to a Caldwell Fire spokesperson. No injuries were reported, though the heat damaged rain gutters, siding, and a few windows.

Power lines were also affected, and Idaho Power is on-site making repairs.

The fire prompted road closures in the area while crews worked to contain it.

Multiple agencies assisted with the response, including Caldwell Fire, Upper Deer Flat Fire Protection District, and Wilder Rural Fire Protection District.

The Caldwell Fire Chief told our reporter on scene that the fire appeared to be caused by a neighbor burning materials in a nearby ditch, which he says is normal for the area. Idaho News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Caldwell crews respond to fire; minor damage reported

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