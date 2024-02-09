Caldwell community members share ideas for the City

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell asks Caldwell residents what they hope to see in the next decade.



There are two more workshops taking place this week; Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If unable to attend in person, all the information provided is available to view online.

"They're all great ideas… like the safe intersections and pedestrian bridges," said Caldwell resident, Theresa Sanchez.

The City of Caldwell wants to hear from you.

That's why they're hosting three comprehensive plan visioning workshops this week.

"I hope that the residents realize that we really do want to hear from them and that their vision is important no matter who they are," said Morgan Bessaw, the Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning.

The City partnered with consultants from Logan Simpson to discuss ways to bring those ideas to life.

"Bring your ideas about how to make it better whether that's more green spaces, working on downtown to new places to shop," said Bruce Meighen the Principal for Logan Simpson Planning.

The workshops will help plan for the future as the City sets sights on the next ten to twenty years. Gathering new feedback and reviewing what they've already received.

"Let us show you some things we've heard during our initial conversations with community members and see if you like them or not and what's your ideas that you bring to the table to make things better," said Meighen.

"What's intriguing to me about the options for a growing city is the idea of deliberately thinking about public spaces and pathways for pedestrians," said Caldwell resident Joey Palmer.

"We're not a really friendly community to bikers or runners…or anything of that nature and I think we want to promote the health of our citizens so I'm happy to see that they're thinking of options in that regard," said Palmer

"There's still time to come out, we would hope everyone can come join us this weekend," said Bessaw.