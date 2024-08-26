Caldwell City Council hosts special workshop to discuss parking meters

CALDWELL, IDAHO — The city of Caldwell is hosting a workshop to discuss and gather comments from residents and business owners regarding the newly installed parking meters that were introduced on May 15.

Idaho News 6 has been covering the entire process. Since their arrival, the city has immediately received backlash. Many business owners are concerned about what the change will mean for their small businesses, and others have attended every city council meeting to voice their opinions.

RELATED| PAY TO PARK: Downtown Caldwell business owners weigh in on new parking meters

Many updates have been made since the meters were placed in various parts of the city, including adjustments to where free parking is available and the amount of free time a visitor has before needing to pay to park.

Residents have reported that the machines either do not accept their money or simply do not work at all.

RELATED| Some locals are pushing an initiative to get Caldwell parking meters on next year's ballot

The city has stated in numerous meetings that they are working out the kinks and will continue to address any problems that arise with the meters.

During the August 26 meeting, the city hopes to take in every comment before having to make a decision on the parking meters renewal in October.

