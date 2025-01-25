Caldwell City Council approves impact fees to fund future road improvements

CALDWELL, Idaho — “We are coming a little late to the ballgame,” said Rob MacDonald, public works director.

Changes are on the way for the city of Caldwell, which is playing "catch-up" when it comes to impact fees.

“Again, growth has to pay for itself,” said Council Member Chuck Stadick.

At this week’s city council meeting, officials approved plans to implement impact fees, which will ultimately require developers to pay for future road improvements. The practice is already in place in many surrounding cities.

“I would like to emphasize that impact fees collected by the city will only be spent on projects in the capital improvement plan within the city of Caldwell,” said Mark Heisinger, of Kittelson Associates Idaho.

What developers pay will depend on the project. Different impact fees will be associated with single-family homes, multi-family housing, or shopping centers. But these fees will help pave the way for Caldwell’s growth.

The capital improvement plan already includes 54 future road projects, including adding traffic signals, roundabouts, and road widening.

“If we don’t do something like this, who gets stuck with the bill? The existing taxpayers do,” Stadick said.

The capital improvement plan already carries a $340 million price tag, with 63% of the cost flagged for traffic improvements through 2041.

Some people I spoke with wondered why it’s taken the city so long to implement these impact fees.

" We've said we're late to the party. you might have said we are the only ones in the whole world that don't charge traffic impact fees that's an exaggeration probably. ” jokingly asked Council Member Geoff Williams.

“By instituting the fee, we are not discouraging development. We’re not the only people that have the fee, and we aren’t pushing them out. Nampa doesn’t have the fee, but everyone else in the area does,” said Council Member Diana Register.

The city council will discuss the impact fees in 2-5 years to assess whether any changes are needed.

