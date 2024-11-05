Caldwell City Council approves Caldwell Event Center District Plan in City Hall meeting

CALDWELL, Idaho — After the proposed plan was brought up in May and approved last month by the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission at Monday's City Hall meeting council members decided whether to approve the plan for an Event Center District.



Last month, I told you about a proposed event district, approved by Caldwell Planning and Zoning, and now a decision. Here's what's next for the proposed Caldwell Event Center:

After long discussion at a Monday city council meeting, Caldwell City Council approved the plans for a new event district. The proposed plan could bring new restaurants and hotesls as well as a refurbished baseball field to the area of Linden and Blaine Streets.

The Council, decided to move forward with the proposal in the hopes that this plan could help with future developments.

"We'd be wasting our money if we said 'thank you very much Mr. Sickler for being here. There's the door. Goodbye." When we need to be more proactive of what we are doing with this publicly-owned property," said Caldwell council member Geoff Williams.

The approval for the plan has been set in place with 4 out of 6 council members voting in favor. The next city council meeting will be on December 2.