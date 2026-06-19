Caldwell, Canyon County continue negotiations over future jail site as $800,000 infrastructure debate unfolds

CALDWELL, Idaho — After years of planning to build a new jail on Pond Lane, Canyon County and the City of Caldwell are now negotiating whether the project should move to a new site along Highway 44 — a decision that could carry an $800,000 cost for city taxpayers.

WATCH | Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis breaks down the debate—

Canyon County, Caldwell negotiate jail site decision

County commissioners and Caldwell city leaders met this week to discuss the future of a planned 200-bed women's jail, a project county officials say is urgently needed as the current jail continues to operate beyond its intended capacity.

The discussion focused not on whether a new jail is needed, but where it should be built.

County officials had planned for years to construct the facility on Pond Lane, where building materials are already staged and ready for construction. However, Caldwell leaders have asked the county to consider moving the project to a newly acquired 55-acre site near Highway 44, arguing the change would better align with the city's long-term development goals.

Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said the county responded to the city's request and purchased the Highway 44 property with a broader vision in mind.

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"The City of Caldwell, with a change in leadership and growth, asked us to find another location," Van Beek said. "We did that."

Van Beek said the Highway 44 property could eventually become a county services campus, housing the women's jail along with other county departments and facilities.

To make the move possible, however, the county is asking Caldwell to extend sewer service roughly 1,500 feet to the site.

City engineers estimate that the extension could cost approximately $800,000.

While city leaders say the funding is available through the wastewater enterprise fund, several council members expressed concerns about committing the money while facing budget challenges and reductions in other areas.

Councilman Geoff Allgood questioned whether Caldwell taxpayers would be carrying a disproportionate share of the burden.

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"As you said, Commissioner Holton, the county builds the jail," Allgood said during the meeting. "We're stewards of the taxpayers' money. Well, so are Nampa and Middleton. Are these people contributing money as Caldwell is being asked to do, or is Caldwell the only one?"

The debate grew tense at times, with Commissioner Zach Brooks defending the county's position and urging city leaders to focus on finding a solution.

"I would highly suggest that you put the guns away because the city of Caldwell needs the county far more than the county needs the city," Brooks said.

Another point of contention is annexation.

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Caldwell leaders have expressed interest in annexing the Highway 44 property into city limits before construction begins. County officials say that timeline would complicate the project because the jail must be built under county standards and national jail construction requirements.

"The primary reason is because the county needs to build the jail with the standards that we have in code and to meet the jail standards nationally," Van Beek said. "The process to annex is coming."

Complicating negotiations further is a 2008 master service agreement between Caldwell and Canyon County tied to the original Pond Lane site. Officials from both sides acknowledged the agreement is legally binding and will need to be addressed before any final decision is made.

County leaders argue the need for a new facility has become increasingly urgent.

Van Beek said approximately 700 people are currently on pretrial release and that overcrowding at the Dale Haile Detention Center continues to create public safety concerns.

"We need a jail. That's been the messaging," Van Beek said. "There's a public safety factor for the inmates, for law enforcement, and for the community by pushing this down the road."

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County officials say the proposed women's facility would cost about $10 million and could be paid for through county reserves without asking voters to approve a bond.

If an agreement cannot be reached with Caldwell, Van Beek said the county is prepared to move forward with the original Pond Lane site, where construction materials are already waiting.

"We were supposed to break ground in March," Van Beek said. "Time is of the essence. We are overcrowded. There are people on the streets that should by all rights be incarcerated."

No final decision was made during the joint workshop. Both sides indicated they will continue discussions in the coming weeks as they work toward a solution that addresses both the county's jail needs and Caldwell's long-term growth plans.

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