Boy Scouts of America hosts "Scouting for Food" across southwest Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Boy Scouts of America are helping fight hunger in Idaho and you can help, too, with a simple donation — Boy Scouts will be collecting food across southwest Idaho this Saturday, Nov. 9 for "Scouting for Food," one of Idaho’s largest annual food drives.

Volunteers across the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River Valleys will collect food donations from doorsteps in designated neighborhoods, and also open more than 10 food drop-off sites starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Donation drop-off sites include Caldwell City Hall, the Idaho Food Bank in Meridian, the Meridian and Eagle Food Banks, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Boise and more.

Some of the most needed items include canned proteins, shelf-stable dairy products, pantry staples like oil and flour, and personal care items — a full list of the needed donations can be found here.