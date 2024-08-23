Boise Latino Fest is making a comeback after 5 years - here is what to know

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Boise Latino Fest is making its long-awaited return after a five-year hiatus! The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to see the festival back and encourages the community to join in the celebration.

Ivan Castillo, who will be emceeing the event, shared that the revival has involved "lots of tears, blood, and sweat," but the outpouring of support has been incredible. With numerous sponsors, including Caldwell restaurant owner Danny Palomera, the festival aims to increase awareness and appreciation for the Latino and Hispanic communities.

“This is just the beginning. Each year, we hope to make it bigger and better.” Ivan Castillo

The event kicks off this Saturday at 4 PM and will run until around 10 PM, with an after-party at Treefort Music Hall.



A much-awaited cultural festival is coming back to Boise!

The music is gonna be amazing," Said Caldwell Returant Owner Danny Palomera

After a five-year absence, Latino Fest will return on Saturday in front of the Capitol in Downtown Boise

"A lot of blood sweat and tears for sure." Ivan Castillo Emcee of Boise Latino Fest

Ivan Castillo will emcee the festival and is ecstatic to see the cultural celebration return to the Treasure Valley

"We want the community at large to be exposed to all aspects of the Latino-Hispanic community." Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Ivan Melendez

The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also looks forward to the event serving as a way to embrace the valley's diversity.

"The Latino community feels welcome and feels like they belong here in the great state of Idaho because we all belong." Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Ivan Melendez

Caldwell restaurant owner Danny Palomera is proud to participate as an event sponsor

"So many of us here don't really have representation, and events like this are our time to shine, it doesn't matter who you are it doesn't matter if you are Latino if you are non-Latino everybody is going to go and learn something from someone." Caldwell Resturant Danny Palomera

And if you want to keep the party going after the festival wraps at 10:30.