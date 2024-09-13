Blue Cross of Idaho Grant helps Caldwell School District's early childhood education

CALDWELL, Idaho — At the old Lincoln Elementary School in Caldwell, the Play 2 Learn program is set to receive a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation. The program, which has quickly developed a waiting list, focuses on early childhood education by involving families in their children’s learning. The grant will support the growth of the program, with hopes of eventually introducing preschool programs in every elementary school in the district.

Here at the old Lincoln Elementary school in Caldwell new funding will help expand the school district's play 2 learn program focusing on early childhood education.

"It's something that we value greatly." Caldwell Chief Officer of student services Julie Mead

Julie mead with the district's student services tells me the program just started and already has a waiting list.

"This program allows for families if they don't have students participating in other programs to come and to play with their children and to learn how to be their children's teacher." Mead

The goal is to get Caldwell kids ready for kindergarten.

"Students that come with more access and exposure and language into kindergarten are better prepared for the learning that will happen." Mead

After accepting applications from across the state Caldwell was one of 11 Idaho school districts selected to receive the funding from The Blue Cross of Idaho. 50 thousand dollars to help expand their pre-school programs.

"We believe that early education and preschool programming is critical in regards to that children's brains are developing at such early ages especially to the age 3-5. The expansion that is happening for them and the learning that goes on is really positively impacted by having access to early education and quality programming." Senior Program Officer for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation Jacking Yarbrough

The school district will use the grant to grow their program hoping to one day get pre-school programs in every elementary school.