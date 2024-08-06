Big changes coming for Caldwell students as school year approaches

CALDWELL, Idaho — As the new school year kicks off, Caldwell School District is rolling out some exciting changes! Following the recent levy defeat, the district is making updates to help navigate budget challenges and improve the school experience.

One big shift is how middle school students will be assigned. Starting this year, fifth and sixth graders will head to Jefferson Elementary, while seventh and eighth graders will go to Syringa Middle School. This change is all about helping students feel more connected and build a stronger school community.

Another update is the introduction of a “pay-to-play” fee for extracurricular activities. Students will need to pay $100 per sport they join this year. This step is part of the district’s efforts to keep extracurricular programs running smoothly despite budget cuts.

But don’t worry—one thing that won’t change is the free breakfast and lunch programs. Students will still enjoy these meals at no cost, ensuring they start their day well-nourished and ready to learn. The district is hopeful that these changes will make for a great school year and look forward to seeing how students and families adapt.

Fifth and sixth graders will now attend Jefferson Elementary, while seventh and eighth graders will be assigned to Syringa Middle School to foster a stronger school community

New “Pay-to-Play” Fee: Students will pay $100 per sport for extracurricular activities this year

Lincoln closed down due to cuts

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In just over a week Caldwell students will be back in class which means many families are making last-minute preparations

"Get him back on a routine and none of these late nights being away" Vanessa Hernandez Caldwell mom

But with the failed levy and decision to close an elementary school -- the Caldwell School District is adjusting which grades will go where bringing new routines to many Caldwell families.

"So we have remade some of our elementary school boundaries so our students from Lincoln have been divided into our other schools" Jessica Watts Communication Director for Caldwell School District

Impacted parents can find up-to-date information on the district's website where you'll also find details on the decision to switch Syringa Middle School to all 7Th and 8Th graders with all 5Th and 6Th graders now going to Jefferson Middle.

"The district thinks this is going to create culture. Students will be cougars 5th grade all the way till senior year. We are pretty excited about this to create a sense of culture in the Caldwell School District" Jessica Watts

But for some families the changes might take time to appreciate

"It's a little weird dealing with the changes" Joana Yako

Vanessa Hernandez tells me she's ready for her student to get back to class

"We're pretty familiar with the school district and have seen many familiar faces which is nice with this transition we actually live in the Vallivue School District and still go to Caldwell District because we love Caldwell" Vanessa Hernandez

One thing that will remain the same for Caldwell students free breakfast and lunch served at school.