Annual Wrapped in Warmth drive hosted by Caldwell PD is partnering up with Dutch Bros Coffee

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Nov. 30, the Caldwell Police Department is partnering with Dutch Bros to collect new coats for families in need. For every new coat you donate, you’ll receive a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.



Caldwell Dutch Bros locations will be participating.

They will also be accepting cash donations for Advocates Against Family Violence Nonprofit.

With temperatures getting colder. Caldwell PD has been looking forward to one of their favorite events this time of year — the Wrapped in Warmth coat drive.

"We usually hold it this time of year and collect as many coats as we can for kids in the community, as well as cash donations," said Caldwell PD Sergeant Jesse Cooper.

Sergeant Jessie Cooper tells me the drive has been running for a few years now and each year they hope to beat their last donation numbers. This year all cash donations will be going to Advocates Against Family Violence.

"Dutch Brothers Coffee, again, partners with us — for every new coat that is donated to the coat drive they will give a $10 gift card," said Sergeant Cooper.

They will also accept gently used coats, but you will only receive a gift card for a new coat.

"We love being able to have these community events to help the people that are in need. For me, personally, I helped take on this role because growing up I was one of those kids," said Sergeant Cooper.

The two participating Duch Bros hosting the event on Nov. 30 are the Dutch Bros on Cleveland and Specht Avenue.

"So it's great to be able to give back and be able to help the kids that are in need for sure," said Sergeant Cooper