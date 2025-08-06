Affordable housing community with 80-year history annexed by Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Farmway Village, a historic affordable housing community in Caldwell, has officially been annexed into the city following a City Council vote in July. The community, previously just outside city limits, is home to more than 1,000 residents with roots stretching back to the Great Depression.

"We estimate more than 15,000 different families called Farmway Village their homes over the years," said Mike Dittenber, executive director of Caldwell Housing Authority. The community was built in 1939 under the New Deal and has been under the Caldwell Housing Authority's control since 1957.

On Monday, July 7, the Caldwell City Council approved a resolution to include Farmway Village within city boundaries.

Officials hope the annexation will allow the community to create space for RVs, attract small businesses, and develop commercial areas as the region grows. Plans also include adding more affordable housing units.

Watch to learn more about the history of Farmway Village: