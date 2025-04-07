Advocates Against Family Violence raises awareness for child abuse and sexual assault in Treasure Valley

CALDWELL, Idaho — “A lot of people don’t think about more of the breakdowns of types of violence,” said Jessica Hall, advocate outreach for Advocates Against Family Violence.

The Caldwell-based non-profit is bringing awareness to the Treasure Valley with a pinwheel prevention campaign.

This April, advocating against sexual assault and child abuse, the organization is displaying blue pinwheels across the community, including at the College of Idaho.

“It’s just making people aware that these things are happening in the community and there are resources to help,” said Hall.

Earlier this month, Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Canyon County.

“The proclamation emphasizes the importance of children within the community. It also highlights that every child deserves a safe and nurturing home,” said Aaron Williams, director of constituent services for Canyon County.

Data from the Women’s and Children’s Alliance shows that by the age of 17, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted or abused.

County leaders tell me those statistics are unacceptable.

“As a community, we need to play this role to prevent child abuse and sexual assault in the community,” said Williams.

Each blue pinwheel is symbolic, representing a healthy, happy, and carefree childhood.

“I feel like there is still that stigma that we don’t talk about what happens in our homes, so when things do happen, they don’t know where there are resources, who they can contact, and what kind of assistance is out there to help them,” Hall said.