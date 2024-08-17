A Hero’s Welcome: Alyssa Mendoza’s parade and reception in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Alyssa Mendoza has returned home after her impressive journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Caldwell turned out in full force to celebrate their local hero. The festivities kicked off with a lively parade through downtown Caldwell, drawing cheers and applause from the community.

The celebration continued at Indian Creek Steakhouse, where a reception awaited Alyssa. At the reception, Mayor Wagner delivered a heartfelt speech and presented Mendoza with several gifts. In honor of her achievements, Mayor Wagner declared August 16 as Alyssa Mendoza Day and awarded her the key to the city. Additionally, the Caldwell Police and Fire Departments presented Mendoza with honorary plaques.

As the event drew to a close, Alyssa Mendoza personally thanked each attendee for their support and encouragement throughout her Olympic journey.



The City of Caldwell welcomed there Olympian home from the 2024 Olympic games.

Mayor Wagner declared August 16 as Alyssa Mendoza Day, and presented her with the key to the city.

Many people lined the streets on Caldwell Friday, supporting their Olympian as she rode a

"What an amazing morning. We were pleasantly surprised at the outpouring but not surprised because we are Caldwell Strong, we are one community and she is truly our hometown hero." Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram

After the parade the community gathered at Indian Creek Steakhouse for a reception where Mayor Wagner presented Alyssa Mendoza with gifts.

"August 16th will be known as Alyssa Mendoza Day." Mayor Wagnor

And the key to the city.

Alyssa then thanked her parents and met with each person to say thank you

"It's definitely a surreal feeling to see a lot of unfamiliar faces and they are just here for me. That is so meaningful to me." Olympian Alyssa Mendoza

With Alyssa just off the plane from Paris, I asked her what it felt like to compete and be a part of the Olympics.

“Being in the ring and competing in front of a big crowd it's one of the most alive feelings you can get, at least for me. It's what I’ve been doing my entire life and competing and I love the feeling of fighting and showing everybody my skill set and just who I am in the ring." Alyssa Mendoza

Mendoza's parents also told me that they are truly surprised and forever grateful for the support the community has shown their daughter and have no words for what has happened these last few weeks.

“It's been a privilege to witness what we started. We started with a dream. Being an Olympian once that's amazing now think about it being twice.” Alyssa's father

And that dream began with her father teaching Mendoza at home and years later led to her competing in the 2024 Olympic Games. Alyssa says this is just the start of things.