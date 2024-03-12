A Caldwell summer staple to remain closed for 2024

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Pool will remain closed for the 2024 summer season as it continues to undergo renovations.



The pool is undergoing renovations scheduled to be finished by late July.

The pool is scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2025.

The old bathhouse will be demolished in 2025 to make way for a new one.

The Caldwell City pool will remain closed for the summer causing Caldwell residents to find other recreational opportunities to take their kids to this summer.

"It's the closest thing in town that's the main attraction for most of these in-town kids. It's in walking distance from all the schools," said Caldwell resident, Rebecca Woodward.

Woodward has lived in Caldwell for most of her life, sharing her thoughts about what the closure meant to her.

"Obviously, devastated. We frequent the pool every year," said Woodward. "Every summer since I was a kid. And then I've enjoyed taking my own kids there and recreating the memories there as well."

The pool was first closed in 2021 due to an electrical problem and has since undergone renovations.

"But also when we heard that there were things that needed to be fixed we were like of course get them fixed," said Woodward.

Renovations for the pool are scheduled to be finished by late July, too late in the summer to open with enough staffing due to the start of the school year.

"I'm interested to see what new stuff they would be applying or new activities for the kids," said Woodward.

The existing bathhouse is also set to be demolished in 2025 to make way for a new one.

"When it comes back we'll all be frequenting it, I'm sure," said Woodward. "In the meantime, though, we'll just be waiting patiently."

The pool is scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2025.